Christiania Energy Facilitates Biofuel Supply in Rotterdam and Aveiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Christiania Energy seeks to expand biofuel bunker operations over the coming months. Image Credit: Christiania Energy

Odense-based Christiania Energy facilitated the delivery of B30 biofuel blends to ships in the ports of Rotterdam and Aveiro in July.

Two vessels, the CGAS Leopard and CGAS Tiger, each received 140 mt of B30 in Rotterdam, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Meanwhile, the NQ Lilium took on 60 mt of B30 at Aveiro in Portugal, with the fuel supplied by Portuguese biofuel firm Prio.

"Whilst July is traditionally a time to pause and recharge on holidays, for us it's been a month of meaningful progress, marked by several successful B30 biofuel deliveries," Christiania Energy said.

The firm is now looking to scale up biofuel supply in the coming months.

"Together with Christiania Gas A/S and Christiania Shipping A/S, we are scaling up operations to source B50 and B100 biofuels," it said.

Christiania Energy is part of the Norwegian shipping firm Eitzen Group. In May, the firm started offering physical bunker supply across major French ports.