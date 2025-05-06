Christiania Energy Launches Physical Operations in France with New Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply LSMGO across major French ports, offer ULSD 10 ppm, and plans to introduce biofuels in the future. Image Credit: Christiania Energy

Danish trading firm Christiania Energy has opened a new office in Golfe Juan in southern France, marking the start of its physical marine fuel supply operations across major French ports.

The company is now supplying LSMGO via truck deliveries, also offering ULSD 10 ppm, with plans to introduce biofuels soon, Christiania Energy told Ship & Bunker in an emailed statement.

Christiania Energy expects regional demand for LSMGO to grow following the introduction of the Mediterranean Sulfur Emission Control Area (Med SECA), which came into effect on 1 May 2025.

The regulation mandates the use of marine fuels with a sulfur content below 0.1% in the Mediterranean Sea or the use of scrubber systems to reduce sulfur emissions.

"This strategic move not only supports compliance with the new 0.1% sulphur cap but positions us at the forefront of a market shift, as global marine gasoil demand is expected to surge by 20–30% while fuel oil use declines," Patrick Jørgensen, managing director of Christiania Energy, said.

The new office in Golfe Juan will coordinate fuel deliveries across the French Atlantic Coast (from Bayonne to Brest), the English Channel (including Le Havre, Rouen, and Dunkerque), and the French Mediterranean (covering Monaco, Marseille, Toulon, and Corsica).

"Christiania Energy is building on its trusted reputation by collaborating with traders, brokers, shipowners and agents to deliver top-tier services to other commercial and offshore vessels, fishing trawlers, cruises and the yachting community across the region," Michael Allaire, newly appointed Head of French Supply at Christiania Energy, said.

Christiana Energy is backed by its parent company, Norway's Eitzen Group.

Jørgensen previously told Ship & Bunker in a February interview that the firm has secured robust credit lines in the market to support its operations.

Apart from marine fuel services, the firm has also introduced technical management services, including lubricant supply.