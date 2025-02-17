INTERVIEW: Eitzen launches Christiania Energy in Denmark

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Patrick Jørgensen, Ali Hoodaji and Christian Dahlgaard make up the new firm's core team. Image Credit: Christiania Energy

Norwegian shipping firm Eitzen Group has set up a bunker, lubricant and carbon procurement company.

Odense-based Christiania Energy was set up last year to cover the needs of Christiania Shipping, and is now seeking to explore pool partnerships, Patrick Jørgensen, the company's managing director, said in an interview with Ship & Bunker.

"It all began with supplying marine fuels for our in-house fleet, which at the time consisted of approximately 30 vessels," Jørgensen said.

"In November 2024, our owner formally announced the acquisition of Navquim, along with strategic acquisitions in the second-hand market to further strengthen its LPG fleet.

"As a result, our in-house fleet has grown to approximately 50 vessels, providing us with a strong foundation to develop win-win solutions for new pool partners."

"Then step by step we transferred into the lubricant market, and in the coming month, we will offer carbon credits for our in-house fleet and new pool partners.

The company's chairman, Fridtjof C Eitzen, said the formation of the new firm has already provided added value for the in-house fleet.

"We are excited to take the step into energy trading with an experienced and motivated team pushing the industry forward," Eitzen said.

"We are already experiencing value added services to our in-house fleet, and we look forward to serving new pool partners with the same benefits and customer service that we demand for ourselves."

Jørgensen joined Christiania Shipping as senior commercial manager in February 2024, before stepping up to run Christiania Energy in December 2024. He had earlier worked for Monjasa from April 2018 to January 2024, initially as a bunker trader and then as chartering manager.

He has been joined by Ali Hoodaji and Christian Dahlgaard, who had also worked for Monjasa from 2022-24 and 2021-24, respectively. Hoodaji also had a previous stint at Dan-Bunkering from 2013-16, while Dahlgaard also brings experience from Vietnam as part of his time at Monjasa.

Christiana Energy is backed by its parent company, Norway's Eitzen Group, Jørgensen said.

"We have secured robust credit lines in the market, a testament to the strength of our parent company, as well as the credibility and reputation of the Christiana brand," Jørgensen said.

"As we expand our pool management, the company will strategically identify potential clients with vessels operating in trade lanes that align with our in-house fleet," Jørgensen stated.

