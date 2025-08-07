Elevated Catfines Detected in Some VLSFO Samples in Singapore: Maritec

Higher catfines could cause wear and tear of fuel system components. Image Credit: Maritec

A recent advisory from testing firm Maritec-Naias has flagged elevated levels of catalyst fines (catfines) in some VLSFO samples tested at Singapore.

Between 25 July and 2 August, Maritec-Naias analysed 40 samples of VLSFO delivered by various suppliers in Singapore, the firm said in an emailed update on Thursday.

The tests revealed aluminium and silicon (Al+Si) concentrations -- indicators of catfines content -- ranging from 51 mg/kg to as high as 120 mg/kg.

Maritec-Naias reported the following breakdown of Al+Si levels in the samples:

Two samples contained Al+Si above 100 mg/kg

Eleven samples were above 60 mg/kg

The remaining 27 samples ranged between 51 and 60 mg/kg

"While Al+Si levels of thirty-eight out of forty samples fell within the specifications of ISO8217:2005 (80 ppm) and even within the ISO8217:2010/2017 specifications (including permitted limits of 72 PPM as per ISO4259 for a single test result), the Catfines content can still be considered at high levels," it said.

Engine makers typically recommend no more than 15 mg/kg of catfines at the engine inlet, making onboard purification systems critical to preventing excessive wear and damage to pistons and cylinder liners.

The company stressed the importance of fuel sampling before and after centrifuges, service tanks, and filters, to verify purification efficiency.

While the advisory notes that the findings do not reflect the overall fuel quality in Singapore, it recommends that operators request Certificates of Quality when lifting bunkers in the region.