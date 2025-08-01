Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tsigkopoulos was previously a bunker trader for Propeller Fuels in Greece. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Danish marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Chris Constantine Tsigkopoulos joined Malik Supply as a bunker trader in Greece in June, the company said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Tsigkopoulos was previously a bunker trader for Propeller Fuels in Greece from September 2024 to June of this year.

He had earlier worked for World Transport Overseas Hellas from 2023 to 2024 and for Container News from 2022 to 2023.

"He holds a degree in Maritime Business and Trade from Plymouth University and brings valuable experience as both a Freight and Bunker Trader," Malik Supply said in the post.

"With a strong track record in negotiation, client relationship-building, and staying on top of global market trends, we see him as a perfect fit for our trading team."