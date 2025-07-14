Repsol Takes on New Hybrid Bunker Tanker from Mureloil

Spanish shipowner Mureloil has launched the Bahía Candela, a 7,500 m3 hybrid chemical tanker that will be chartered to Repsol for bunkering operations.

Built by Spanish shipyard Astilleros de Murueta, the vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, Mureloil said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The 4.2 MW onboard lithium battery pack will enable the vessel to carry out port operations, including cargo handling and manoeuvring in fully electric mode.

The Bahía Candela is the first of two hybrid tankers set to be chartered to Repsol, with the second to be named Bahía Beatriz.

The two chemical tankers can supply methanol bunkers, along with conventional marine fuels and biofuel blends up to B100.

"Specifically designed for bunkering operations and terminal-to-terminal fuel transport, the vessel sets a new benchmark for operational efficiency and emissions reduction in the small tanker segment," Mureloil said.