Ballard Secures Marine Fuel Cell Order for Samskip Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel cell modules are scheduled to be delivered between this year and next year. Image Credit: Ballard

Canada's Ballard Power Systems has received an order for 6.4 MW of fuel cell engines from Germany's eCap Marine to power two Samskip ships.

The fuel cell modules will be integrated into propulsion systems on Samskip ships for use on routes between Norway and the Netherlands, with deliveries scheduled for 2025 and 2026, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with eCap Marine and Samskip with one of the largest marine fuel cell engine orders in history," Marty Neese, CEO of Ballard Power Systems, said.

"Deploying our fuel cell engines on these two Samskip vessels provides a critical validation point for the use of PEM fuel cell propulsion for maritime applications."