Lighthouse Marine's Singapore Bunker Surveying Licence Renewed

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lighthouse Marine has expanded its global footprint in recent years. Image Credit: Lighthouse Marine

Singapore-based bunker surveying firm Lighthouse Marine & Inspection Services Pte Ltd has announced the renewal of its bunker surveying licence, effective August 1, following a one-month deferment by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The company has extended its sincere gratitude to MPA for the opportunity to present its position, it said in an emailed statement.

The firm said the dialogue was conducted in an objective manner that allowed it to clarify the circumstances and provide necessary context, saying the MPA showed professionalism, fairness and transparency throughout the review process.

The company also acknowledged the unwavering support of its clients during this period.

“ We remain committed to delivering reliable service with professionalism and consistent excellence

"Their confidence in our capabilities is greatly appreciated, and we remain committed to delivering reliable service with professionalism and consistent excellence," the firm's managing director, Mr Imran, said in the statement.

Lighthouse Marine said the recent deferment stemmed from an operational lapse rather than an intentional wrongdoing. The firm has since implemented enhancements to its systems and procedures to strengthen compliance and ensure alignment with regulatory standards.

"We are proud and grateful to have a team that stood firm in upholding our standards of integrity and service excellence," Mr Imran said.

Founded over a decade ago in Singapore, Lighthouse Marine has expanded its global footprint in recent years. Its survey coverage now spans major ports across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Australia, providing seamless support to clients worldwide.

"This global reach is underpinned by strong local expertise and a commitment to delivering standardised, high-integrity inspection services tailored to regional operational needs," the company said.

For further enquiries, partnerships, or clarifications, Lighthouse Marine can be contacted at ops@lh-survey.com, or by phone at +65 9793 2099 / +65 6316 1800.