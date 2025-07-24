DNV Grants GASA Certification to LNG-Fuelled CO2 Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The GASA presentation took place recently in Kuala Lumpur. Image Credit: DNV

Classification society DNV has awarded a general approval for ship application (GASA) certificate to an LNG-powered CO2 carrier design jointly developed by four companies.

The design features systems to support long-haul transport of CO2, DNV said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The certification was granted to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), MISC Berhad (MISC), Petronas CCS Ventures (PCCSV), and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).

GASA signifies that the technology or design has been reviewed and found acceptable for use in a typical vessel installation as per classification society rules.

"The LCO2 carrier is an indispensable component in building a cross-border CCS value chain across the Asia-Pacific region, Daisuke Fujihashi, General Manager at MOL, said.

"This GASA certification awarded by DNV not only demonstrates the feasibility of safe and efficient CO2 transport but also marks a significant step forward in the transition toward a decarbonized society, backed by internationally recognized design credibility."