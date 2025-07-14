Harbour Craft in Singapore to Run for 1,000 Hours on 100% Biofuel

The trial will see the harbour craft run on B100 biofuel for 1,000 hours. Image Credit: Pinnacle Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Pinnacle Marine has launched a harbour craft that will run entirely on B100 (100% biofuel) as part of a long-term trial in Singapore waters.

The 1,000-hour research trial of President 100 is being conducted in collaboration with the China Classification Society (CCS), Weichai Singapore, and other partners, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

While conventional vessels can often operate on biofuel blends up to B100 with minimal modifications, this trial is likely one of the first of its kind to see a harbour craft run continuously on 100% biofuel over such an extended duration.

"Operated by Prestige Ocean Pte Ltd, the boat will capture data on emissions, fuel behaviour, and performance," the firm said.

The initiative aligns with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's push for a greener harbour craft fleet, which will require all new vessels operating in its waters to be fully electric, B100-capable, or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.

Pinnacle Marine's trial not only supports this regulatory shift but also helps build practical insights into how 100% biofuels perform in real-world harbour operations.