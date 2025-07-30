Ferry Group Urges EU to Align with IMO to Avoid Double Emissions Charges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Interferry warns EU shipping emission rules risk double-charging for ferry operators. Image Credit: Interferry

Global ferry industry body Interferry has called on the European Commission to urgently align its regional shipping emission rules with the agreed IMO's Net-Zero Framework.

It warns that without harmonisation, ferry operators risk paying twice for the same emissions, under both the EU-ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations and the IMO system, Interferry said in a press release on Monday.

Interferry has now joined maritime organisations like the International Chamber of Shipping, urging the EU to address concerns about the overlapping emission regulations for shipping.

"We cannot have a situation where operators are paying twice for the same emissions, Johan Roos, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Interferry, said.

"The European Commission pledged to align its rules once a strong global framework was established at the IMO.

"It's time for the European Commission to deliver on its promise, ensure regulatory consistency, and protect the vital role ferries play in Europe's economy and connectivity," Roos said.

The IMO's new global rules, agreed in April, require gradual cuts to ships' GHG intensity and impose penalties for non-compliance.

IMO member states are expected to formally adopt the framework in October.

