First Drone Delivery of Bunker Samples from Tankers Completed in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Skyports Drone Services and TFG Marine trialled drone flights to transfer bunker fuel samples from tanker vessels. Image Credit: Skyports

Skyports Drone Services and bunker supplier TFG Marine have completed Singapore’s first drone operations involving bunker tanker vessels, transporting bunker samples by air in a move aimed at improving safety and efficiency.

The trial, conducted with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), saw beyond visual line of sight drones deliver and retrieve bunker samples from TFG Marine’s tanker MT Diligence, Skyports said in a press release on Monday.

Operated remotely from MPA’s Maritime Innovation Lab, the drone flew from Skyports’ base at the Maritime Drone Estate, lowering a cargo box via winch onto the vessel’s deck.

Crew members then loaded the bunker sample, and the drone returned it to land for testing -- eliminating the need for launch boat transfers and reducing personnel risk.

The operation followed nearly two years of safety research, including tests for electrostatic discharge, gas detection and real-time vessel drift measurements.

The success of the trial demonstrates that drone technology can safely operate in the challenging environment of marine fuel transfers, offering a faster, safer, and more sustainable alternative.

Skyports and MPA plan to expand trials further and develop standard protocols for future drone use in bunkering.

“We’re constantly looking to improve operational performance and make bunkering services easier with a focus on transparency and reliability through digital solutions,” Kenneth Dam, Global Head of Bunkering, TFG Marine, said.

“With Singapore seeing over 130,000 vessel calls annually, according to statistics from the MPA, drone technology has real potential to reduce the risks associated with vessel-to-vessel transfers in Singapore’s port waters and enhance operational efficiency,” Alex Brown, Director of Drone Services of Skyports, said.