Taiwan's Yang Ming Orders Seven Dual-fuel LNG Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

All seven ships are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2029. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has confirmed orders for seven 15,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel LNG container vessels from South Korean Hanwha Ocean.

The firm's board approved the orders, with the vessels to be delivered between 2028 and 2029, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The newbuilds are intended to replace older ships in Yang Ming's fleet as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and decarbonisation strategy.

In March, Yang Ming ordered three dual-fuel methanol container ships.

"The adoption of dual-fuel solutions for the 15,000 TEU vessels, alongside the five LNG dual-fuel containerships scheduled for delivery beginning in 2026, will ensure stable service on East-West routes while achieving a 20% reduction in GHG emissions compared to traditional fuel," Yang Ming said.