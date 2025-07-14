Verde Marine Energy Ramps Up VLSFO Supply in ARA with New Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company intends to acquire the chartered barge. Image Credit: Joe Tierney / LinkedIn

Bunker firm Verde Marine Energy BV has expanded its supply capacity in the ARA region with the addition of a new 3,675 m3 capacity VLSFO barge.

The firm has chartered the MTS Virage as of July 1, with plans to acquire the vessel soon, Joe Tierney, head of trading at Verde Marine Energy, told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

"We already painted it in the VME colours and are in the process of changing the name," Tierney said.

Verde Marine Energy now operates two VLSFO barges in the ARA region, with the addition of Virage expanding the firm's port coverage to include Antwerp and Flushing, he added.

The company also supplies DMA via barges and trucks, but does not currently offer HSFO in the region.

"HSFO could be an option in the near future," Tierney said.

Ship & Bunker previously reported the firm began physical VLSFO supply in the ARA in March.

Verde was established last year by former Delta Energy staff and is backed by Dutch shipping firm Vertom BV.