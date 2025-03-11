Verde Marine Energy Launches VLSFO Physical Supply in ARA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is also looking to expand its bunker barge fleet in the future. Image Credit: Joe Tierney / LinkedIn

Following its launch of physical gasoil supply in the ARA region last year, Verde Marine Energy BV has now expanded its offerings with VLSFO, further strengthening its presence in the market.

The company will start VLSFO supplies using the bunker barge MTS Malia from March 15 in Rotterdam, Joe Tierney, head of trading at Verde Marine Energy, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Verde Marine Energy was established last year with the staff of Delta Energy and is supported by Dutch shipping company Vertom BV.

"The ARA region has recently undergone a significant transformation due to mergers and acquisitions, with major global trading houses and larger players reshaping the market landscape with multiple physical and global trading entities, Tierney said.

"However, there remains a strong demand for a trusted, independent VLSFO supplier that prioritizes independence, quality, and reliability.

"Verde Marine Energy BV is stepping up to meet this demand, complementing its established DMA bunkering service with competitive VLSFO supply options."

The company is also looking to expand its bunker barge fleet to support its physical VLSFO operations across the ARA hub.

Additionally, it has recently started supplying marine distillates via truck deliveries in the ARA region, offering greater flexibility to customers.