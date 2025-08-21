Suez Canal Authority Advances Green Marine Fuels Plans with Itochu and Sumitomo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The canal authority seeks to develop ammonia bunkering facilities at ports in Sokhna and East Port Said. Image Credit: SCZONE

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has strengthened its green fuel ambitions during the Egyptian-Japanese Business Council and Investment Forum in Tokyo.

SCZONE signed an agreement with Itochu Corporation and Orascom Construction to develop facilities for supplying ships with ammonia as a marine fuel at Sokhna and East Port Said ports, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE, also met with Sumitomo Corporation to discuss future cooperation in green methanol bunkering, as well as opportunities in hydrogen production, desalination and related infrastructure.

Itochu is working to expand into green ammonia bunkering, with plans to conduct its first ship-to-ship pilot with MOL in Singapore in 2027.

The company is also exploring additional locations to scale ammonia supply. With the Suez Canal’s position as one of the world’s busiest trade routes, its ports could become a critical hub in Itochu’s global bunkering network.