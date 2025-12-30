Mitsui E&S Secures Government Backing to Scale Up Ammonia Engine Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mitsui E&S is testing its ammonia engine and fuel systems in its Tamano Factory. Image Credit: Mitsui E&S

Japanese engineering firm Mitsui E&S has won government support to expand its production of ammonia-fuelled ship engines, as the country steps up efforts to cut emissions from shipping.

The firm’s plan to increase production capacity of ammonia-fuelled propulsion systems was selected as one of the subsidised projects under the government’s Zero Emission Ship Construction Promotion Project, Mitsui E&S said in a press release last week.

The scheme is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing of low- and zero-emission ships and accelerating their entry into service.

Mitsui E&S said the support will be used to invest in production facilities for ammonia-fuelled propulsion systems, including engines and fuel supply equipment.

The company already manufactures engines capable of running on alternative fuels such as LNG, LPG, and methanol, and views ammonia as a key option for further reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the shipping industry.

Earlier this year, Mitsui announced it had started testing its dual-fuel ammonia engine and fuel supply systems at its Tamano Factory.

"MITSUI E&S aims to increase its production capacity of dual fuel engines by 10 times by 2040," it said.