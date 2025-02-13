Mitsui E&S Begins Testing of Ammonia Engine and Fuel Systems in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday February 13, 2025

Japanese engineering firm Mitsui E&S has started testing its dual-fuel ammonia engine and fuel supply systems at its Tamano Factory.

The prototype testing marks the world’s first test run of an ammonia-fuelled large-bore low-speed two-stroke commercial engine, MITSUI E&S said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

MAN Energy Solutions and Mitsui E&S are jointly developing the ammonia engine, with MAN leading the development and Mitsui E&S handling manufacturing.

During the test runs, the safety and performance of the ammonia fuel supply system and other peripheral systems will also be evaluated.

“Mitsui E&S is committed to contributing to the realization of a sustainable carbon-neutral society in the field of maritime logistics, by providing systems including Ammonia dual fuel engine and peripheral equipment,” Mitsui E&S said.

In April 2024, Mitsui E&S, Nihon Shipyard, MAN ES, K Line, and other partners agreed to joint efforts to commercialise ammonia-fuelled ships, with Nihon Shipyard to construct 200,000 DWT bulk carriers.

Recently, MAN Energy Solutions announced that its ammonia engine completed full load testing at its Research Centre Copenhagen facility.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com