Mitsui E&S Begins Testing of Ammonia Engine and Fuel Systems in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mitsui E&S has started testing its ammonia engine and fuel systems in its Tamano Factory. Image Credit: Mitsui E&S

Japanese engineering firm Mitsui E&S has started testing its dual-fuel ammonia engine and fuel supply systems at its Tamano Factory.

The prototype testing marks the world’s first test run of an ammonia-fuelled large-bore low-speed two-stroke commercial engine, MITSUI E&S said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

MAN Energy Solutions and Mitsui E&S are jointly developing the ammonia engine, with MAN leading the development and Mitsui E&S handling manufacturing.

During the test runs, the safety and performance of the ammonia fuel supply system and other peripheral systems will also be evaluated.

“Mitsui E&S is committed to contributing to the realization of a sustainable carbon-neutral society in the field of maritime logistics, by providing systems including Ammonia dual fuel engine and peripheral equipment,” Mitsui E&S said.

In April 2024, Mitsui E&S, Nihon Shipyard, MAN ES, K Line, and other partners agreed to joint efforts to commercialise ammonia-fuelled ships, with Nihon Shipyard to construct 200,000 DWT bulk carriers.

Recently, MAN Energy Solutions announced that its ammonia engine completed full load testing at its Research Centre Copenhagen facility.