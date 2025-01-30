MAN Energy Solutions Completes Ammonia Engine Testing at Full Load

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has now tested its ammonia-fuelled ship engine at loads ranging from 25-100%. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Global ship engine manufacturers are rushing to develop ammonia-fuelled engines, and German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has just marked a significant milestone.

At its Research Centre Copenhagen facility, the company has successfully tested its ammonia engine at 100% load for the first time, MAN said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

This announcement comes just days after Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD revealed that its ammonia engine has met key parameters during early test runs and will now undergo advanced testing before entering production.

WinGD aims to begin its first engine deliveries in June 2025. Meanwhile, MAN Energy Solutions, which initially targeted deliveries last year, is steadily advancing towards the development of a commercial ammonia engine

“We began full-scale testing in November 2024 and have since proceeded in a cautious and safety-first way. We have now operated the engine on ammonia from 25–100% load, marking yet another important step forward in the maritime energy transition,” Ole Pyndt Hansen, head of two-stroke research & development at MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.