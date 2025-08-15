Gibraltar July Bunker Calls Drop by 5.3% Month-on-Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker calls dropped for the second consecutive month, with 447 calls made in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

Bunker calls at Gibraltar dropped in July, with 447 vessels arriving to take on bunkers, dropping for the second consecutive month.

This is about 5.3% lower compared to 472 calls recorded in June, and 1.9% lower than 456 calls recorded in July 2024, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the drop in bunker calls indicates a lower bunker demand at the port during the month.

A total of 2,995 ships arrived for bunkers in the first seven months of this year, down from 2,966 recorded for the same period last year.

Cruise calls in the port dropped for the third consecutive month. 11 cruise calls were recorded in July, down from 17 in June and 22 in May.

However, July cruise calls were still higher compared to seven in July 2024.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in July was $540/mt, down from $543/mt in June.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of July average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was almost unchanged on the month at $553/mt.