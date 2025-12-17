Bound4blue Installs Wind-Propulsion System on Second Amasus Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The general cargo vessel was fitted with one suction sail to lower bunker consumption and emissions. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Bound4Blue has retrofitted its wind-propulsion system on the second cargo ship of shipping firm Amasus Shipping.

A 22 m suction sail eSAIL was installed on Fluvius Tavy at Astander Shipyard in Spain, Bound4Blue said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The installation follows an earlier project on Amasus’ Eems Traveller, where two 17 m suction sails were installed. That project marked the first deployment of bound4blue’s suction sail technology on a general cargo vessel.

“Our collaboration with Amasus continues to demonstrate that wind propulsion is gaining broader acceptance as a practical, profitable, and, crucially, a proven solution for an industry in transition,” José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and Co-founder of Bound4blue, said.

Wind propulsion systems help to lower a ship’s bunker consumption and emissions by utilising wind energy.

Bound4blue has retrofitted its wind propulsion system on vessels operated by Odfjell, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Eastern Pacific Shipping.