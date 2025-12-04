Silverstream to Equip Grimaldi Group's Newbuilds with Air Lubrication Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The nine-ship deal is Silverstream’s largest RoPax order to date, expanding its long partnership with the Italian owner. Image Credit: Silverstream

Silverstream Technologies will install its air lubrication system on nine RoPax vessels being built for Grimaldi Group at China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyard.

The order covers ships for Grimaldi Lines, Minoan Lines and Finnlines, and will be Silverstream’s first Greek-flag installations, Silverstream said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Air lubrication works by releasing microbubbles along the flat bottom of the hull, reducing friction between the vessel and the water.

This helps in lowering bunker fuel consumption and cuts emissions, with Grimaldi reporting 5-6% net savings on similar vessels already in service.

Silverstream and Grimaldi have cooperated since 2018. The technology is currently being used on 18 Grimaldi vessels, and the latest deal takes the group-wide orderbook to 35 units.

CMI Weihai, a long-term partner of Silverstream, said uptake of efficiency technologies is rising and the newbuilds will feature a range of systems designed to cut carbon intensity.