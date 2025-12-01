Singapore Completes First Methanol Bunkering Trial Under New Standard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A container ship was bunkered with 3,012 mt of methanol via a ship-to-ship operation. Image Credit: MPA

Singapore has completed its first methanol bunkering trial under its newly introduced technical reference framework for handling the marine fuel.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), working with Global Energy Trading and Stellar Shipmanagement Services, conducted the operation on Friday, the MPA said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Around 3,012 mt of methanol was transferred from the MT Kara to the container ship Antonio Maersk.

The new technical framework, known as TR129, sets out the procedures for the safe handling, transfer and measurement of methanol during bunkering.

The trial demonstrated that the fuel can be supplied safely and efficiently under these guidelines.

Before the transfer began, the MT Kara's mass flow metering system was tested and validated, and the bunkering took place after dark with tighter risk controls and real-time weather checks.

Singapore, the world's biggest bunkering hub, has been stepping up efforts to boost alternative fuels supply.

As part of the efforts, the MPA also recently issued three methanol bunkering licences starting from January 2026.