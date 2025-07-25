Holland Shipyards Delivers Diesel-Electric Cement Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate in the Great Lakes region in Canada. Image Credit: Holland Shipyards

Holland Shipyards Group has delivered a self-discharging cement carrier equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system to Eureka Shipping.

The 12,500 DWT vessel, Tamarack, is designed to operate in the Great Lakes region in Canada, Holland Shipyards said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

It has a carrying capacity of 10,700 m3 and is capable of connecting to a shore power system.

The vessel was officially delivered on July 23 at Holland Shipyards Group's yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, Netherlands.

"We are pleased to add the Tamarack to our fleet," Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping, said.

"She is a well-designed, purpose-built vessel that strengthens our presence in the Great Lakes and reflects the high standards we pursue in all our operations."