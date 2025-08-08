Grimaldi Adds Second Ammonia-Ready Ship to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery also marked the 600th vessel delivery from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. Image Credit: SWS

Italian shipping firm Grimaldi Group has added a second ammonia-ready pure car and truck carrier to its fleet.

The naming ceremony of the ship, Grande Tianjin, was held at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) on Friday, SWS said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

This event also marked the 600th vessel delivery from SWS, which is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

With a capacity of 9,000 car equivalent units, the ship carries an ammonia-ready notation, meaning it incorporates design features, such as space for future ammonia fuel tank installations, that would allow conversion to ammonia propulsion.

While many vessels are now ordered with such notations, actual conversions remain rare in the industry so far.

The Grande Tianjin is the second of 10 ammonia-ready ships planned by Grimaldi. The first was delivered from China just last month.