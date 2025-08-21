Quadrise Emulsion Fuel Trials in Antwerp Delayed Amid Agreement Hurdles

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trials that were scheduled for the third quarter have now been delayed. File Image / Pixabay

UK-listed Quadrise has flagged delays in marine trials of its emulsion fuels due to delays in finalising key agreements.

Commercial-scale trials will not take place in Q3 2025 as previously expected, the firm said in its latest business update on Monday.

“The bilateral agreements between MSC and Cargill, and Quadrise and Cargill (the "Agreements"), remain in near final form, as announced by the Company on 10 June 2025, it said.

At that time, Quadrise said it was arranging bilateral agreements with the companies and could potentially enter into long-term commercial agreements upon the successful completion of the trials.

“The Company has not received any adverse feedback from the relevant counterparties, and their internal processes remain ongoing, albeit slower than anticipated,” the business update mentioned.

Once finalised, trial equipment will be installed and commissioned to support full-scale testing of Quadrise’s bioMSAR and MSAR fuels.

"Whilst much is being done to prepare ourselves for the scale-up of our business, it is disappointing that we have not been able to progress our existing projects as quickly as we had expected,” Andy Morrison, chairman of Quadrise, said.