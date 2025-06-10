Emulsion Fuels Firm Quadrise Expects Commercial-Scale Marine Trials in Q3

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is in the final stages of arranging bilateral agreements with MSC and Cargill to set up the trials. File Image / Pixabay

UK-listed Quadrise expects to have commercial-scale marine trials of its emulsion fuels up and running in the third quarter of this year.

The firm is in the final stages of arranging bilateral agreements with MSC and Cargill to set up the trials, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The plan is for Quadrise's MSAR and bioMSAR fuels to be produced at a facility in Antwerp using feedstocks supplied by Cargill, with Cargill then selling the product to MSC for the trials.

The companies plan to enter into a long-term commercial agreement upon the successful completion of the trials.

"Following signature, the trial equipment will be installed and commissioned at the MAC2 site in Antwerp, ahead of the commercial-scale marine trials commencing in Q3 2025," the company said on Tuesday.

"Quadrise continues to make strong progress in building strategic partnerships with additional potential customers, aimed at accelerating the commercialisation of bioMSAR™ and MSAR®.

"The Company intends to utilise its facilities at MAC2 to service these opportunities, as well as establishing similar supply points in other major marine bunker hubs."