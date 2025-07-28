Hamburg Fleet Trials Palm Oil-Free HVO 100

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Flotte Hamburg sees HVO 100 biofuel as an interim solution to power inland vessels. Image Credit: HPA

Hamburg's city fleet operator, Flotte Hamburg, is trialling 100% hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO 100) biofuel on three vessels.

The fuel, made from food waste and free of palm oil, is supplied by Friedrich G. Frommann GmbH & Co. and Shell, and complies with EU RED II sustainability standards, according to a statement on the Hamburg Port Authority's website on Thursday.

"The fuel's stated emission intensity suggests a greenhouse gas reduction of at least 80%," it said.

While the fleet's primary focus remains electrification, HVO 100 is seen as a key interim solution for vessels that can't yet be electrified.

The harbour master's vessel Hafenkapitän is the first in this trial, joined by Deepenschriewer III and Neßsand.

"Even though Flotte Hamburg is primarily focusing on electrification and innovative propulsion systems, we will only be able to achieve our ambitious greenhouse gas targets by supplementing our fleet with innovative fuels such as HVO 100," Karsten Schönewald, Managing Director of Flotte Hamburg, said.

"HVO 100 is the most pragmatic solution for inland waterway vessels in the interim."