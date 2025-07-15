China's Dalian Kicks Off Methanol Bunkering with First Supply for COSCO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 500 mt of green methanol was supplied to the COSCO's dual-fuel methanol boxship. Image Credit: COSCO

Dalian, a major port in northeastern China, has completed its first bonded methanol bunkering operation using locally produced green methanol.

The operation was carried out by China Marine Bunker (PetroChina), also known as Chimbusco, and involved a newly built dual-fuel methanol-powered container ship operated by COSCO Shipping, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 16,136 TEU capacity vessel, Cosco Shipping Yangpu, was bunkered with 500 mt of ISCC-certified green methanol, which was locally produced at plants in Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia.

Ship & Bunker previously reported the vessel took on 200 mt of green methanol at Yangpu Port earlier this month.

It is now scheduled to operate on routes to North America.

“This operation not only filled the gap in Dalian's bonded green methanol refuelling business for international ships, but also marked the full connection of the Northeast Asian green ship fuel supply chain,” Chimbusco said.