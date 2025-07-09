Everllence Secures First Dual-Fuel Methanol Engine Order for Superyacht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is seeing growing interest in its dual-fuel methanol engines from segments such as yachts, ferries and tugs. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) has received its first order for dual-fuel methanol engines for a superyacht under construction by an undisclosed European shipbuilder.

The firm will deliver two dual-fuel methanol engines, fuel systems and gensets, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The deliveries of these systems are scheduled for July 2027.

Everllence is already seeing growing interest for its dual-fuel methanol engines across several segments, including cruise ships, tugs, ferries and now superyachts.

"The engine features very high methanol-combustion efficiency, low emissions and super-high reliability, Dr Alexander Knafl, head of R&D four stroke at Everllence, said.

"We are furthermore proud to be able to say that this is a first order for a high-speed dual-fuel methanol engine dedicated to diesel-electric and mechanical propulsion."

While most dual-fuel methanol vessel orders have so far come from the container segment, this order signals growing interest from smaller, high-performance vessels looking to decarbonise.