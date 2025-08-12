Arkas Bunker Advances Biofuel Supply in Turkey with Two Deliveries

Tuesday August 12, 2025

Marine fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has carried out two biofuel bunkering operations in Turkey, strengthening biofuel supply in the country.

The company delivered two ISCC-certified B24 biofuel stems to two ships at Istanbul, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The first delivery, on July 26, involved 500 mt of a B24 biofuel blend (likely B24-ULSFO) supplied to the vessel Carlos Fischer, owned by Citrosuco. This stem was delivered via the barge Ulucak.

The second operation took place on August 7, when 185 mt of B24-HSFO was supplied to the scrubber-equipped ship T. Adalyn, part of the DITAS fleet, a subsidiary of Koç Holding. The operation was carried out by the barge Alsancak 2.

Arkas Bunker says it is committed to offering biofuel blends up to B30

