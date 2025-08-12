Arkas Bunker Advances Biofuel Supply in Turkey with Two Deliveries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arkas Bunker is offering biofuel blends up to B30 in Turkey. Image Credit: Arkas Bunker

Marine fuel supplier Arkas Bunker has carried out two biofuel bunkering operations in Turkey, strengthening biofuel supply in the country.

The company delivered two ISCC-certified B24 biofuel stems to two ships at Istanbul, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The first delivery, on July 26, involved 500 mt of a B24 biofuel blend (likely B24-ULSFO) supplied to the vessel Carlos Fischer, owned by Citrosuco. This stem was delivered via the barge Ulucak.

The second operation took place on August 7, when 185 mt of B24-HSFO was supplied to the scrubber-equipped ship T. Adalyn, part of the DITAS fleet, a subsidiary of Koç Holding. The operation was carried out by the barge Alsancak 2.

Arkas Bunker says it is committed to offering biofuel blends up to B30.