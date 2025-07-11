BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First in Three Days

Friday July 11, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices declining for the first in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $557.50/mt on Thursday, having reached its highest level since June 24 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2/mt to $469.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $785.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.55/bl to $68.64/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $530.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7/mt to $520.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $1.50/mt to $522/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3/mt to $497/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $68.77/bl as of 5:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.

