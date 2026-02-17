UKMTO Says Vessel Hailed by Small Boat Off Yemen's Aden Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident, involving an exchange of small-arms fire, was reported about 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden. Image Credit: UKMTO

A vessel was approached and hailed by a small boat off Yemen today in an incident that later involved an exchange of small-arms fire, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The agency received a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen, at 10:16 AM UTC today, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post today.

"A vessel was approached and hailed by one white skiff, with five persons onboard," UKMTO said.

"This was followed by an exchange of small arms fire."

"Two additional skiffs were also reported in the vicinity."

It is too early to determine whether the incident is linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has previously targeted vessels in the region, or a piracy incident.

Houthi attacks have eased in recent months, allowing some shipping companies to gradually resume transits via the Red Sea and Suez Canal rather than diverting around Africa.