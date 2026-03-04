UECC Places Order for Two Additional Battery-LNG Hybrid Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway-based car carrier UECC says it has placed additional orders for two LNG battery hybrid vessels suitable for conversion to run on other alternative marine fuels.

The two 3,000 CEU capacity pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) will be constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2028.

UECC has been using bio-LNG, which is a cleaner alternative to LNG, to power its dual-fuel LNG ships.

LNG, bio-LNG and biofuels accounted for 43% of UECC’s bunker fuel consumption in 2025.

The company also offers a low-carbon shipping service using its dual-fuel fleet and vessels powered by alternative marine fuels, with auto manufacturers including Toyota, Renault and Jaguar Land Rover among customers.

"With four newbuilds now on order, UECC will ultimately have a total of nine dual-fuel LNG and multi-fuel battery hybrid PCTCs – delivered from 2016 onwards – that are capable of running on liquefied biomethane (LBM)," UECC said.