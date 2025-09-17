Renault Joins UECC's Bio-LNG Shipment Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Renault becomes the fifth car manufacturer to join the bio-LNG-powered initiative. Image Credit: UECC

Renault Group has joined United European Car Carriers’ (UECC) Sail for Change programme, becoming the fifth automaker to back the UECC’s bio-LNG-powered initiative.

Pilot shipments of Renault vehicles began on July 1 from Belgium's Zeebrugge to Denmark's Esbjerg, UECC said in a statement on its website on Monday.

UECC estimates the move will save about 1,000 tonnes of scope 3 CO2 emissions annually for the French carmaker.

This program utilises LBM or bio-LNG, supplied by Titan Clean Fuels, to power UECC's dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The verified emissions reductions are then allocated to customers like Renault as scope 3 supply-chain savings, even if an individual shipment is carried on a conventional fuel-powered vessel.

“The programme has gained momentum with the support of our customers, which enables us to step up our sustainability efforts through increased investment in alternative fuel technologies for a greener future,” Glenn Edvardsen, CEO of UECC, said.

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover had joined the initiative in January.