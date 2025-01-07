Jaguar Land Rover Works With UECC on Bio-LNG Powered Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UECC’s LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Aspire. Image Credit: UECC

British luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has joined vehicle carrier firm UECC's Sail for Change initiative using low-carbon liquefied biomethane (LBM) in maritime transport.

The inclusion of JLR brings the total to four vehicle manufacturers participating in the Sail for Change initiative launched last year, UECC said in a statement on its website on Monday.

This program utilises LBM or bio-LNG, supplied by Titan Clean Fuels, to bunker UECC's five dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs).

These vessels operate in European shortsea trade, delivering immediate and substantial reductions in emissions, UECC said.

"We're delighted to have another valued customer onboard with Sail for Change," Daniel Gent, energy and sustainability manager at UECC, said in the statement.

"JLR has shown a strong interest in developing sustainable maritime transport solutions and this is a big step in that direction."

The Sail for Change initiative launched in July 2024 has been extended into this year after Titan secured a deal to supply bio-LNG at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. This agreement is set to deliver savings of over 75,000 mt of GHG emissions.

LNG bunker demand grew rapidly in 2024, with several new LNG-fuelled ships delivered and added to orderbooks, and looks set for further increases this year. In the long-term, the viability of these ships will depend upon bio- and synthetic LNG supply being scaled up at a sufficient pace to meet new demand and deliver further GHG savings beyond what fossil LNG can offer.