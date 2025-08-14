Crowley's New LNG-Fuelled Boxship Enters Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crowley’s LNG-fuelled boxship has begun its inaugural service from Florida to Central America. Image Credit: Crowley

Logistics and shipping firm Crowley’s latest LNG-fuelled boxship, Torogoz, has officially entered service.

The 1,400 TEU capacity ship departed from Florida’s Port Everglades on Tuesday to serve the Central America region, Crowley said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Torogoz is the fourth vessel of the firm’s Advance Class fleet.

It will be used to transport cargo items such as food products and pharmaceuticals between the US and El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

“Bringing Torogoz into service to complete the landmark introduction of our Avance Class fleet marks a major milestone in Crowley’s commitment to bringing efficient logistics solutions to customers in Central America and the Caribbean Basin," Claudia Kattan-Jordan, vice president of Crowley Logistics for Central America, said.

“Because of Torogoz’s capacity for diverse dry and refrigerated goods, Crowley can provide faster, high-capability service with reliability that is unmatched in the trade.”