Anglo-Eastern Prepares Crew for First Ammonia-Fuelled Ship with Pilot Training

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The training programme supports crew readiness ahead of the introduction of ammonia-fuelled vessels. Image Credit: Anglo-Eastern

Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre (AEMTC) has completed a two-day pilot training course on ammonia as a marine fuel, aimed at preparing seafarers for operations on ammonia-powered ships.

The programme, held on November 24-25, involved 26 participants from across India, including deck and engine officers, AEMTC said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Training covered the safety and operational aspects of ammonia fuel and combined classroom instruction with practical exercises at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in Karjat, India.

Participants carried out bunkering simulations using the academy’s LNG/ammonia bunkering skid, which allows seafarers to practice normal and emergency procedures in a controlled setting.

The pilot course forms part of Anglo-Eastern’s preparations ahead of the takeover of its first managed ammonia-fuelled vessel.

Ammonia’s toxicity requires strict safety measures for crew operating onboard such vessels.