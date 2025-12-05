Fratelli's Methanol-Fuelled Bunker Tanker Heads from Shipyard to Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 7,990 dwt bunker vessel will begin operations under time charter with TFG Marine. Image Credit: Fratelli

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich's new bunker tanker, capable of running on methanol, has left the shipyard for Singapore.

The 7,990 dwt IMO type 2 chemical tanker, the Maya Cosulich, has begun her journey at sea, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessel was officially launched at China’s Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding in October.

Upon arrival in Singapore, the Maya Cosulich will be chartered to TFG Marine. The dual-fuel methanol vessel is the first of its kind bunker vessel.

It will be capable of supplying methanol to ships along with conventional bunkers and biofuel blends up to B100.

Recently, the MPA awarded methanol bunkering licenses to three firms to supply methanol as bunker fuel in Singapore from January 1, 2026.

“From the first steel plate to her completion, Maya Cosulich represents months of teamwork, dedication, and engineering excellence,” the company said.

Methanol is emerging as an popular alternative marine fuel, but uptake in bunkering remains limited, with DNV noting ongoing cost and supply challenges.