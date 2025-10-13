Fratelli Launches World's First Methanol-Fuelled Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will arrive in Singapore later this year under charter with TFG Marine. Image Credit: Fratelli

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has launched the world’s first chemical bunker tanker capable of running on methanol.

Named the Maya Cosulich, it will be among the first dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in Singapore, Fratelli said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The vessel was launched at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard and will arrive in Singapore later this year.

Upon arrival, the Maya Cosulich will be chartered to TFG Marine. It will be capable of supplying methanol to ships along with conventional bunkers and biofuel blends.

“The delivery of Maya Cosulich is excellent news for TFG Marine and for the Singapore bunkering market," Kenneth Dam, head of bunkering at TFG Marine, said.

“Its addition to our fleet strengthens our ability to offer customers a reliable and transparent supply of marine fuels, while supporting the industry’s transition towards low-carbon alternatives.”