HKMW 2025: Maersk to Take on First Stem From 500,000 Mt/Year Methanol Deal in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vincent Clerc is Maersk's CEO. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is set to take on the first stem from a 500,000 mt/year green methanol deal in China next year.

The firm is preparing expecting to receive its first methanol from a deal signed with China's Goldwind in 2026, CEO Vincent Clerc said at a Hong Kong Maritime Week event on Monday.

"Over the next year, Maersk will begin receiving green methanol from our partnership with the Chinese company Goldwind to fuel the growing methanol-enabled fleet," Clerc said.

The Astrid Maersk was the receiving ship in China's inaugural methanol bunkering operation at Yangshan in April 2024.

In November 2023 Maersk announced a long-term offtake agreement with Goldwind to take on 500,000 mt/year of green methanol.

The output will be both biomethanol and synthetic methanol, both produced using wind power at a facility in Hinggan League in the northeast of China.