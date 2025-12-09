Solomon Islands Launches National Plan for Greener Shipping and Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spread across more than 300 islands in Oceania, the Solomon Islands rely heavily on shipping. Image Credit: IMO

The Solomon Islands has launched a National Action Plan (NAP) to modernise its domestic shipping and port sector while advancing national climate and development goals.

The plan addresses the central role of domestic shipping in connecting the country’s dispersed island communities, the IMO said in a press release on Friday.

The NAP identifies key challenges, including an ageing fleet, high reliance on imported fossil fuels and exposure to climate impacts.

It outlines 40 priority actions to be rolled out in stages, ranging from near-term fixes to longer-term reforms, focusing on regulation, energy efficiency, institutional capacity and access to finance.

Measures include vessel and port upgrades, operational efficiency improvements, pilot projects for low- and zero-carbon technologies and improved monitoring and reporting of emissions.

The Solomon Islands Maritime Authority will coordinate implementation with government agencies, industry and development partners.

“Maritime transport is the lifeline of the Solomon Islands," Allan Lilia, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development of the Solomon Islands, said during the Sixth Ship Operators’ Workshop last month.

“Our Plan provides a practical roadmap to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability while safeguarding our ocean environment for future generations.”