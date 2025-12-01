WinGD New High-Pressure Dual-Fuel LNG Engine Offers Better Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD says interest in LNG-fuelled ships continues to grow after the IMO’s Net Zero Framework failed to gain adoption. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD has unveiled its first high-pressure dual-fuel LNG engine, claiming it provides better fuel efficiency than existing engines on the market.

The engine is designed to power ultra-large container vessels that require higher output, the company said in a press release on Monday.

WinGD added that interest in LNG-fuelled ships has continued to grow, particularly after the IMO’s Net Zero Framework failed to secure adoption earlier this year.

The engine will be available in X82 and X92 bore sizes, with the first deliveries planned for 2028.

WinGD said its evaluations show the new high-pressure engine is expected to run more efficiently than similar dual-fuel designs.

“Large container vessels present a unique propulsion challenge, Benny Hilström, Vice President, Market Development at WinGD, said.

“With the X-DF-HP, we are providing operators with a purpose-built solution for the most power-hungry vessels, offering uncompromised, trouble-free propulsion.”

WinGD’s LNG-fuelled engines have been in operation since 2016. The company also has ammonia and methanol-capable engines in its portfolio.