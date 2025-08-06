Maersk's Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship Fleet Grows to 15

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel vessel set sail from Qingdao port on Tuesday. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has added another dual-fuel methanol boxship to its fleet, taking the methanol-fuelled fleet count to 15.

The Beijing Mærsk was delivered by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The 17,480 TEU vessel has already entered service, departing from Qingdao on Tuesday. It is now en route to Algeciras, with scheduled calls at Ulsan, Ningbo, Yantian, and other ports along the way.

It is unclear where and whether the Beijing Mærsk will take on methanol bunkers during the voyage.

Maersk has been one of the early movers in adopting methanol as a marine fuel, positioning it as a key part of its decarbonisation strategy.

As previously reported by Ship & Bunker, the company aims to have at least 19 dual-fuel methanol vessels in operation by the end of this year.