Maersk Targets Deployment of 19 Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxships by Year-End

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AP Moller-Maersk's dual-fuel methanol boxship Alexandra Mærsk in Felixstowe. Image Credit: Maersk

AP Moller-Maersk aims to have at least 19 dual-fuel methanol vessels in operation by the end of this year.

“This year, we need regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to close the price gap between fossil marine fuels and alternative fuels,” Leonardo Sonzio, vice president and head of fleet management and technology at AP Moller-Maersk, said.

“This is what the industry needs from member countries of the IMO.”

In addition to expanding its methanol-powered fleet, Maersk is set to receive its first e-methanol volumes from European Energy’s Kassø facility in Denmark.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 32,000 mt of e-methanol, with Maersk securing a commitment to offtake 10,000 mt/year.

Last year, Maersk signalled a shift in strategy by placing orders for 20 dual-fuel LNG vessels, diverging from its previous focus on methanol-powered ships.

Sonzio noted that the company still has the option to modify these newbuild orders to dual-fuel methanol in 2025, depending on market conditions.

“Clarity on fuel providers and the regulatory environment will be the key to this decision," he added.