COSCO Adds Second Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel features 11,000 m3 onboard methanol storage. Image Credit: COSCO

Chinese container line COSCO Shipping has taken delivery of its second dual-fuel methanol-powered container vessel, the COSCO Shipping Panama.

The 16,136 TEU capacity ship was named at a ceremony at its pier in China's Yangzhou, COSCO said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The ship follows the COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu, which was delivered earlier this year.

The COSCO Shipping Panama features dual-fuel engines and an onboard 11,000 m3 methanol storage tank.

Methanol has a lower energy density compared to conventional marine fuels. According to Methanol Institute, MGO has an energy density of 36.6 GJ/m3 compared to methanol's 15.8 GJ/m3.

This means a methanol-fuelled vessel would need to carry approximately 2.4 times more methanol than an MGO-fuelled vessel to achieve the same energy output for a voyage.