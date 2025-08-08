Klaipeda Port Hydrogen Bunker Station on Track for Feb 2026 Completion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Construction of the bunker station is expected to be completed in February next year. Image Credit:

Construction has begun at the Port of Klaipėda on Lithuania's first green hydrogen production and bunker station, set to make the port the first in the Baltic States to produce the fuel.

Gevalda, which won the public tender from the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, is due to finish building the facility by year-end, with equipment installation and testing to follow, Port of Klaipeda said in an emailed statement on Friday.

All works are expected to be completed by February 2026.

The station will produce about 127 mt/year of hydrogen, part of which will power the country's first green hydrogen-fuelled vessel, now nearing completion.

"We have reached a very important stage of this ambitious project – one that is now visible not only in documents but also on the ground: construction is underway," Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, said.

"We are investing in the future because we see Klaipėda Port as green, competitive, and attractive."

The €12 million project is being delivered under the Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan Next Generation Lithuania, with about €6 million funded by the EU's NextGenerationEU facility.