Bunker Suite Platform Hires New Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mounir Bendouch has taken on the UAE-based role as of this month. Image Credit: Mounir Bendouch / LinkedIn

Digital platform Bunker Suite has hired a new director.

Mounir Bendouch has taken on the UAE-based role of director at Bunker Suite as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Bendouch was previously director of Delta Connect from September 2014 to this month.

"We've built a strong foundation," he said in the post.

"Now it's about continuing to improve the product and expanding adoption across the market.

"Many thanks to our great team and early stage customers."

Bendouch replaces Konstantin Kaminski, who is leaving the company for a new role. Kaminski has been with Bunker Suite since its launch earlier this year, and also previously worked for Delta Connect.

Last month the firm announced plans to roll out its electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDNs) across the ARA region and beyond.