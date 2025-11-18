Bunker Suite Plans to Roll Out E-BDNs Across ARA and Beyond

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has mandated the use of E-BDN for all bunker deliveries since April 2025. Image Credit: Bunker Suite

Digital platform Bunker Suite plans to roll out its electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDNs) across the ARA region and beyond.

The firm completed the trial of its first e-BDN delivery trial onboard the Lady Clara on October 19, Bunker Suite said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Following the trials, the company will share the results of the trials with the Port of Rotterdam authority as part of its ongoing discussions on digital innovation.

E-BDNs help cut paperwork, increase transparency, and give both suppliers and buyers a clear, digital record of each delivery. It also reduces errors caused by the manual paperwork process.

Ports such as Singapore have mandated the use of e-BDN for bunker deliveries since April 2025.

The trial was carried out in collaboration with shipping firm Vertom Group, bunker supplier Verde Marine and Bunkerlink.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our partners, Vertom, Bunkerlink, and Verde Marine, for placing their trust in Bunker Suite and choosing our E-BDN solution,” Konstantin Kaminski, Director at Bunker Suite, said.