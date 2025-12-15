Balearia and Spanish Ports Plan Country's First Green Shipping Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Balearia plans to run two of its bio-LNG-powered ships on the Valencia-Palma route. Image Credit: Balearia

Spanish shipping firm Balearia and the ports of Valencia and Palma plan to develop Spain's first green shipping corridor.

Ships operating on the Valencia-Palma route could be operating with zero emissions by 2030, Balearia said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Balearia intends to deploy two dual-fuel ferries that will run solely on bio-LNG, supported by onboard battery systems supplying auxiliary power using renewable electricity.

The port authorities of Valencia and the Balearic Islands, as part of their wider decarbonisation strategies, will fast-track the development of shore-side battery charging infrastructure and assess the availability and future development of low-carbon marine fuels.

“This green corridor reinforces the leadership of the company, promoting it and contributing to strengthening the Valenciaport community's position in the decarbonization process that unites us,” Mar Chao, President of Valenciaport, said.